Watch: Guardians' Steven Kwan makes diving catch to save a run in ALDS Game 2 vs. Tigers

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 2 CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians dives to make a catch in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers thought they had their first run in Game 2 of their ALDS with the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning. But a diving catch by left fielder Steven Kwan kept the Tigers off the board.

Detroit had runners on first and second base after a double by Matt Vierling and an intentional walk to Riley Greene. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt brought in closer Emmanuel Clase to relieve Hunter Gaddis. Clase looked as if he gave up a hit to Wenceel Pérez on a sinking liner and the game's first run would score.

Then came Kwan.

The play was ruled an out on the field. Umpires quickly reviewed the play to see if the ball hit the grass before going into Kwan's glove.

From the front angle filmed by TBS cameras, it appeared that maybe the ball did bounce off the turf. However, another side angle showed that the ball bounced off the edge of Kwan's glove before going into the pocket.

The call was upheld and the Tigers squandered perhaps their best scoring chance in a 0–0 game.