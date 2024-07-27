We want to hear from you: Where were you when Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election?

President Joe Biden is seen on a monitor in the press briefing room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as he addresses the nation from the Oval Office about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

It was a shock to the nation — and the world — when President Biden announced on July 20, that he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, said it was "in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris. He later added in an Oval Office address it was time to "pass the torch to a new generation."

"The End," read the front page of the New York Post alongside a photo of Biden. "The 2024 race is reborn," Hawaii's Tribune-Herald said. "Biden bows out, another seismic shift in a fractious election," read the Irish Times. "Bye-bye, Biden," read the Swiss newspaper Blick.

Biden jumped into the 2024 presidential race in full swing, winning the presidential Democratic primaries in every state, with Harris on the ticket as his running mate. But after a widely panned debate against Trump that was criticized as disastrous, and after polls showed he trailed Trump for the presidency, he dropped out of the election.

It was a momentous day in American history. Biden is one of only a handful of presidents who hadn't sought a second term, but others — including James K. Polk, James Buchanan, Rutherford B. Hayes, Theodore Roosevelt and Calvin Coolidge — announced they weren't running early on, and never launched a reelection campaign.

So Yahoo News wants to know: Where were you when you heard the historic news that Biden wasn't running for president again? Let us know in the Google Form below by July 30.