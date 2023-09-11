Week 1 instant analysis & takeaways: Dolphins, Cowboys and 49ers dominate

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.

00:45 - The Cowboys showed us who they are with their dominant victory over the New York Giants, who looked unprepared for the Cowboys defense.

7:05 - It's time to believe in Tua Tagovailoa as one of the best in the NFL, as the Dolphins looked like true contenders in their gutsy win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

15:00 - Frank was skeptical of Brock Purdy prior to today, but he looked fantastic as the 49ers steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers.

20:25 - The Browns defense looked better than many anticipated as they shut down the Cincinnati Bengals offense, but the Bengals always start slow and should be okay going forward.

28:40 - Mike Vrabel made a decision today that probably cost the Tennessee Titans the game, as the New Orleans Saints managed to hold them off.

33:20 - Frank has been confident in the Green Bay Packers all offseason, and they showed today that they are going to challenge the Detroit Lions in the division. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, look a little too similar to what they were last year.

35:50 - Jimmy Garoppolo showed up when it counts to give the Las Vegas Raiders their first win of the season. Russell Wilson seemed to be playing it a little too safe according to Frank.

38:40 - Both Trevor Lawrence and Anthony Richardson impressed, while the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to pull out a close win.

41:05 - Fitz may have been wrong about the Patriots. They managed to hang around and give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a game.

43:10 - Frank was shocked to see the Seattle Seahawks look this bad. The Rams young WRs looked great in Cooper Kupp's absence.

45:25 - The J.K. Dobbins injury could prove costly for the Baltimore Ravens, who had a pyrrhic victory today over the Houston Texans and may need to seek veteran help.

47:20 - Frank loves Kirk Cousins, but this was a classic Kirk Cousins game for the Minnesota Vikings. He had good stats, but not enough to win when it counted.

49:40 - Neither Desmond Ridder nor Bryce Young played great today, but they'll need time to get settled into their offenses. The lack of targets for Kyle Pitts and Drake London was inexplicable.

52:35 - The Arizona Cardinals came to play today, and Washington escaped with what Frank thinks is a disappointing win. They'll need to show up with more energy when they're not playing a team like the Cardinals.

55:20 - Fitz and Frank look ahead to Monday night, where the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. Is the best game of the week yet to come?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."