Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen after a touchdown pass during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: the demise of Mike Evans' fantasy value has been greatly exaggerated.

The veteran star is en route to yet another 1,000-yard season, and if Week 12 was any indication, he still has a lot left in the tank. Evans scored 20-plus fantasy points for the third time this season against the Colts, buoyed by two touchdowns.

What will he do against the Panthers — a team that has surprisingly held opposing wide receivers in check — in Week 13?

Check out where Evans lands in our WR rankings for Week 13:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 13 fantasy WR leaderboard?