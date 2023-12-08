Week 14 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

By Matt Harmon,Sal Vetri, Yahoo Sports

While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14:

0:27 - Sal Vetri makes his Yahoo pod debut

2:39 - Week 14 Viewer Guide

2:55 - Binge games:

2:58 - Eagles @ Cowboys: Which offense is set up for more fireworks on Sunday night?

10:39 - Rams @ Ravens: Is this the week Keaton Mitchell fully takes over the Ravens backfield?

20:09 - Seahawks @ 49ers: Can Geno Smith and company have a repeat TNF-like performance on offense?

23:43 - Bills @ Chiefs: Why Harmon won't ever count out the Bills and Josh Allen

29:17 - Stream games:

29:20 - Lions @ Bears: Can Justin Fields help guide DJ Moore to a career season?

31:53 - Texans @ Jets: What does Houston's WR core look like post-Tank Dell injury?

36:25 - Colts @ Bengals: Battle of the backups... is Browning legit?

39:25 - Jaguars @ Browns: Is Joe Flacco the best QB in awhile for Cleveland?

42:21 - Buccaneers @ Falcons: Drake London breakout game coming?

46:43 - Titans @ Dolphins: Tyreek Hill stats are out of this world

50:06 - Packers @ Giants: If Watson is out, who's the Packers WR to look for?

52:53 - Skip games:

52:55 - Broncos @ Chargers: Is Ekeler benchable at this point?

54:37- Vikings @ Raiders: Can Dobbs feed Justin Jefferson in his return?

57:43 - Panthers @ Saints: This game is a punchline

