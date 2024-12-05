Week 14 preview: Seahawks D has arrived, Brock Bowers' rise, Bryce Young's biggest test | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dive into their Week 14 preview, highlighting one thing to watch in every game. With playoff hopes on the line for many teams, the guys break down what to expect from a slate of games featuring struggling offenses and elite defenses.

They kick things off with the Cleveland Browns visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Charles thinks 6.5 points is too low for the Steelers given the Browns' ongoing offensive struggles. Nate also highlights Russell Wilson’s aging but effective play as a key factor in Pittsburgh's recent success. From there, the discussion shifts to an AFC East matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, with the Jets’ defense starting to unravel after Robert Saleh’s firing and Miami trying to find momentum to bring into the offseason.

The “Hoss Fight of the Week” features the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals. Nate highlights the improving Seahawks defense, led by Ernest Jones, while Charles wonders if Seattle’s pass-heavy offense is sustainable long-term. Over in Carolina, Bryce Young faces his toughest test yet against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both guys wondering if the Carolina Panthers can keep up against the Eagles’ elite defense.

Later, the guys look at the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, where Nate points to the potential impact of DJ Humphries' start at left tackle for Kansas City and predicts a big game for Chargers' receiver Ladd McConkey, before diving into a Slop Watch as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans and hitting the mailbag question of the week.

(2:20) - Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(8:30) - Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(13:50) - New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

(19:20) - Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

(26:25) - Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

(32:40) - Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

(36:50) - New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants

(39:45) - Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

(42:35) - Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(47:45) - Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

(51:40) - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

(56:05) - Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys

(59:40) - Are nickel corners corners?

