Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Is it time to crown Christian McCaffrey as the greatest fantasy football player ever? He certainly has been the most unstoppable force of the 2023 fantasy season, that's for sure.

His 39.20-point outburst against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 marked his ninth 20+ fantasy-point game of 2023. Considering the 49ers have played 14 games this season, that is just incredible production.

Could the Baltimore Ravens and their stout run defense slow him down, or will CMC deliver yet another monster outing?

Check out Christian McCaffrey and all the rest in our RB rankings for Week 16:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 16 fantasy RB leaderboard?