Week 3 Overreaction: Florida and Florida State fans are down bad & Travis Hunter for Heisman

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.

Also on today's episode, they commend Alabama and Oregon for bouncing back from rusty starts to the season, read another crazy fan promise if their team lost, and appreciate Missouri's hard-nosed win against Boston College.

(2:34) Florida and Florida State fans are down bad

(12:20) Revenge of the G5

(21:35) Frustration for Georgia and Notre Dame

(29:07) Travis Hunter's Heisman campaign

(37:12) Crazy fans making dumb promises

(40:32) Alabama and Oregon bounce back

(44:12) Mizzou holds off Boston College

(45:54) Small Sample Heisman

(49:59) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts