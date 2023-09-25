Week 4 overreaction: Colorado vs Oregon, Alabama vs Ole Miss & Ryan Day vs everybody

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review a conflict-filled week of college football.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in an incredibly tough game that went down to the wire. Ohio State pulled off the win on the very last play of the game, partially due to a Marcus Freeman oversight, and let the world know about it. After receiving some criticism from Lou Holtz, Ryan Day fired back at the legendary coach in his postgame interview, leaving the guys in awe.

Florida State was able to get past Clemson in overtime on Saturday. The Seminoles defense showed up when they needed it thanks in part to their transfer portal star recruit Keon Coleman, who caught the game-winning touchdown.

Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado traveled up to Eugene and left with a bad taste in their mouths after losing 42-6 to the Oregon Ducks. The guys provide their thoughts on the lack of Colorado offense as well as Dan Lanning’s passionate pregame speech about the Buffs.

The battle of the Pac-2 came down to the wire as Washington State held off a feverish comeback from Oregon State on the back of quarterback Cam Ward. Washington State head coach had words for Lee Corso, after believing that the College Football Gameday host had called the game “nobody watches bowl” instead of the intended “nobody wants them bowl.”

Texas A&M had a big win against Auburn, holding the Hugh Freeze-led offense to under 200 total yards with a suffocating defensive performance.

Alabama took care of business and made the Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss Rebels look like they were being led by Lane Kiffin. Alabama’s meat and potatoes approach wore down Ole Miss and surely hindered their hopes for a playoff berth as well.

Penn State looked very sharp against Iowa, leaving them scoreless in a 41-0 drubbing in Happy Valley.

To close out the show, the show provides their Innovative Play of the Week, they Say Something Nice and gives out their Small Sample Heisman candidates.

1:00 Ohio State vs Notre Dame & Lou Holtz

19:00 Florida States edges out Clemson in overtime

23:02 Oregon beats Colorado 42-6

29:48 Washington State defeats Oregon State 38-35

34:42 Texas A&M looks sharp vs Auburn

38:00 Alabama responds against Ole Miss

41:52 Penn State won in dominating fashion over Iowa

45:17 The Innovate Play of the Weekend

47:28 Say Something Nice

53:22 Small Sample Heisman

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments. Before investing carefully read and consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and more in prospectus at invesco.com.