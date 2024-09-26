Week 4 preview: Josh Allen vs. Lamar, Geno vs. Lions, Hurts vs. Bucs D, slop watch | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview the best, most interesting and sloppiest matchups ahead of Week 4 of NFL action. The duo start with in-depth previews of the three premiere matchups as they attempt to determine if Geno Smith can keep his hot streak alive against a dangerous Detroit Lions defense, if the Green Bay Packers defense can start catching some of Sam Darnold's inaccurate throws and whether or not the Baltimore Ravens D can stop a humming Buffalo team that hasn't been slowed down yet this season.

Next, Nate and Charles enter Four-Minute Offense to analyze a couple key matchups to keep an eye on, including a hoss fight in Indianapolis and Jalen Hurts against a Tampa Bay defense that's given him fits in the past.

The hosts wrap up with "Slop Watch," where they give you a reason to watch a game you might otherwise turn off, including a chess match in Chicago, the Arizona Cardinals trying to stop Jayden Daniels and a New England Patriots team that just might have the juice to keep it close against the San Francisco 49ers.

(2:40) Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

(11:45) Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

(21:40) Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

(33:30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

(40:20) Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(46:15) Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

(50:55) Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals

(54:05) New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers

