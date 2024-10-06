Week 6 reactions: SEC chaos as Vanderbilt stuns Alabama & Arkansas upsets Tennessee

By Jason Fitz,Caroline Fenton,Adam Breneman, Yahoo Sports

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Vanderbilt’s shocking upset of no. 1 Alabama. While Alabama’s playoff hopes remain intact, how can Kalen DeBoer get the Crimson Tide their unbeatable identity back? Also in the SEC, Arkansas comes back from an 11-point deficit to beat Tennessee. Why couldn’t the Vols defense keep the Razorbacks off the field in this game?

Caroline, Fitz & Adam talk about the biggest things they learned from this slate of games. Are we underestimating Penn State? And did we count Texas A&M out way too soon?

To wrap, the trio raises a toast to SMU & Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and pours one out for Oklahoma State’s playoff hopes and dreams (ouch).

(0:05) Alabama vs. Vanderbilt recap

(23:42) Tennessee vs. Arkansas recap

(33:15) One thing we learned

(46:54) Raise a glass, pour one out

