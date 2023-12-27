What Ja Morant's return means to Memphis and the Grizzlies | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Dan Devine is joined by Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since Ja Morant returned from a 25-game league suspension.

Dan and Chris talk about what Ja means to the city of Memphis and where he ranks among past Grizzlies players, but they also dig into the stats to figure out why Morant has had such an outsized impact so quickly since his return.

One thing that Memphis can take away from the 25 games Morant missed is the continued ascension of Desmond Band and Jaren Jackson Jr. Both of them continued to grow in his absence and now the team seems better prepared to eventually grow into a championship contender with three all-star level players in their lineup.

Marcus Smart finally got back on the court against the Pelicans last night and fans were able to see what the front office envisioned when they traded for him as their Dillon Brooks replacement. His leadership, on and off the court, should hopefully help this young team avoid any more issues in the future.

The guys also talk about the timeline for Brandon Clarke’s return from an Achilles injury and Vince Williams Jr. growing into another defensive stopper for a team that finds much of its identity on the defensive side of the ball.

