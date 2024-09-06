What we know about the investigation into the gun allegedly used by Colt Gray in the Apalachee High School shooting

Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, sits in the Barrow County courthouse during his first appearance for the Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Colt Gray, 14, and his father Colin appeared in court Friday to face charges in the killing of four people and injuring of nine at Apalachee High School in Georgia. But questions remain about how the student obtained the gun he allegedly used to kill two students and two teachers Wednesday.

The ongoing investigation that hopes to answer these questions centers around whether Colin, who has also been charged, gave Colt the AR-style weapon that was used in the killings. If proven true, Colin could be the second parent convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting committed by his child. In April, Jennifer and James Crumbley, whose son, Ethan, killed four students at Michigan's Oxford High School in 2021, were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

As the investigation continues, here’s what we know.

What weapon was used in the Georgia school shooting?

In a press conference on Wednesday, officials confirmed the shooter used an AR-style platform rifle, a lightweight, semiautomatic rifle. AR-style rifles are among the most popular firearms in the U.S. and have been used in several other shootings, including the 2022 Robb Elementary School school shooting in Uvalde, Tx., and the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July.

The Firearm Trade Industry Association defines the AR-15 as a sporting rifle. Its semiautomatic function means that after the shooter pulls the trigger to fire a shot, the rifle automatically reloads. A fully automatic weapon will continue firing as long as the shooter holds down the trigger.

Are AR-style rifles legal in Georgia?

Georgia law does not allow minors to own handguns and it is illegal for an adult to "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" sell or give a minor a handgun. Federal law states citizens can only buy shotguns, rifles and ammunition if they're over 18, but there is no age minimum in Georgia to own a rifle or shotgun.

How did the suspected shooter get the gun?

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Colt's father, Colin Gray, "knowingly allowed his son" to "possess a gun."

Because of the active investigation, the GBI could not provide further details, including whether Colin gifted the gun to his son, as some media have reported.

Why is it significant if Colin Gray gifted his son a gun?

Authorities investigated the Grays in May 2023, following tips alleging Colt may have been making online threats about shooting up an unspecified middle school in Jackson County, Ga.

During that investigation, according to the police report obtained by Yahoo News, Colin had been warned by authorities to keep his hunting rifles under supervision around Colt, whose name was being attached to the online threats. Colt denied the allegations at the time.

Colin reassured authorities in 2023 that Colt did not have “unfettered access” to the guns.

What we know about the survivors

According to the GBI, nine people were injured during the shooting — eight students and one teacher. The GBI also said that of those nine people, one adult and six students were shot. Although some are still in the hospital, all nine surviving victims are expected to make a full recovery.

One victim, David Phenix, works in curriculum assistance and as a golf coach. Both Phenix’s wife, Leesa Wells Phenix, and his daughter have posted on Facebook about David’s status. Leesa Phenix posted early Friday morning that her husband had no complications from two surgeries and is stable.

"He was shot twice; both shots missed ALL organs and veins or arteries. His upper hip bone (iliac-think the flat part that shapes the hip) was shattered, but the surgeon was able to piece the three larger parts together," Lessa said in her post. "His foot was shot clean through exactly in an area that had no bone or tendons. Best case scenario!"

Phenix was next door to Richard Aspinwall, who also left his classroom after hearing noises in the hallway. Both were shot, Phenix had his wounds tended to by his co-teacher and two students. Aspinwall didn't survive his wounds and died on Wednesday.

The city of Winder, Ga. — where Apalachee High School is — will hold a vigil on Friday evening titled "A Light in the Dark," according to an announcement the city made on Facebook, to honor all the victims, dead and alive.

“This event will pay respect with a memorial service for those who lost their lives and for the families affected,” the city wrote on the event post.