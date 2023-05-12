White Sox lose on a walk-off bunt, again, in wild finish vs. Royals

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals May 11, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin (34) celebrates with his teammates after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports - 20644602

Well, it happened to the Chicago White Sox again. This time was just a little more legit than the first.

The Kansas City Royals picked up a very unique win on Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddy Fermin, with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, laid down the perfect bunt to bring Nick Pratto home without any issue.

The White Sox had no play to make whatsoever. The game was over just like that.

From the walk-off bunt to the frontward Gatorade bath, everything about the Royals' win was perfect 😁 pic.twitter.com/NzqSiFtoMv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 12, 2023

"He stuck his nose in there and got it done," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said, via The Associated Press . "It's a really, really hard play, if at all possible, to defense a safety squeeze unless you really sell out, and then you give up a free base. But to get that bunt down was really impressive."

The walk-off bunt was the second of its kind in Major League Baseball this season. Remarkably, the first one was against the White Sox, too.

In the 10th inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins last month, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt at Target Field. Hanser Alberto tried to throw Taylor out at first, but the ball sailed and hit Taylor’s helmet — which allowed pinch-runner Willi Castro to make it home from second base to secure the 4-3 win. While the win technically came on a throwing error, the result is still the same.

Thursday’s loss marked the third in the four-game series for the White Sox. They’ve lost five of their last eight and hold just a 13-26 record — which is 8.5 games back from the AL Central leading Twins.