Who is the best team in the NFL after Week 6? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken.

Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

00:50 - Bills @ Giants

7:45 - 49ers @ Browns

13:15 - Eagles @ Jets

16:50 - Who is the best team in the NFL right now?

20:55 - Ravens @ Titans

28:20 - New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

31:40 - Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35:25 - Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons

39:00 - Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

41:50 - Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals

45:20 - Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

47:25 - New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

49:30 - Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

52:10 - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

56:25 - MNF Preview: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."