Wild NBA Playoff Picture, NCAA Title Game Recap and Latest Draft Buzz with Jason Timpf | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

KOC is joined by Jason Timpf on this episode, which recorded right after the Men's National Championship Game between Florida and Houston went final. They discussed the star players whose NBA Draft stock was impacted in the Final Four (Walter Clayton Jr! LJ Cryer!), and they didn't hold back on the state of college refs. Plus Kevin and Jason dive into the wild, absurd Western Conference playoff picture. Are the Houston Rockets a bona fide threat to win the West? Concerning losses by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have Kevin wondering which team should ACTUALLY hit the panic button. Did the New York Knicks get better while Jalen Brunson was sidelined? All that and more on this installment of The KOC show!

(1:00) - Florida wins National Championship!

(14:10) - Draft stock of Final Four players: Auburn, Duke & more

(33:00) - Western conference: Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves

(1:05:15) - Eastern conference: Indiana Pacers & New York Knicks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts