With Ryan Tannehill injured, Titans will give rookie Will Levis his first NFL start

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs off the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Will Levis will get his first shot to impress the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans need a quarterback with Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, and it won't be Malik Willis. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Levis is being prepared for the start this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The report said Willis could also play.

The Titans traded up for Levis in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he has a chance to get in the team's long-term plans at quarterback. That audition starts Sunday.

Tannehill is a free agent after the season and seems unlikely to return. That leaves the door open for Levis, though he couldn't beat out Willis for the primary backup job to start the season and still hasn't played in a regular-season game.

Levis was considered a first-round prospect leading up to the NFL Draft but slipped to the second round. He has an exciting skill set, which is why Tennessee moved up to get him. If he plays well with Tannehill out, it could be the start of a new era for the Titans.