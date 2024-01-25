Wizards announce Wes Unseld is no longer head coach, moving to front office role

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Washington Wizards are making a big change in their coaching. The team announced Thursday morning that Wes Unseld Jr. was moving out of his role as head coach and would be transitioning to a front office role.

They have effectively fired Unseld, who had been coach since July 2021. The Wizards said they'll announce their interim head coach later on Thursday.

Unseld ends his time as Wizards head coach with a 77-130 record. He had identical records of 35-47 in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 season, but things took a steep, sharp downturn at the start of the 2023-2024 season. Through 43 games, the Wizards are currently 7-36.

That might not be all Unseld's fault. The Wizards traded their megastar Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in June 2023, lowering their talent level significantly. But 7-36 and second-worst in the entire NBA may have been a bridge too far for the Wizards.

The Wizards play their next game on Thursday night at home against the Utah Jazz.

