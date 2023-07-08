WNBA All-Star teams set after captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart make their picks

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty drives against A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of their preseason game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 84-77. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart have chosen their WNBA All-Star teams.

Wilson drafted Las Vegas Aces teammate Chelsea Gray with the first pick to kick things off, while Stewart snagged Phoenix Suns center Brittney Stewart with the second pick.

"I mean, listen, you need to have a great point guard when it comes to games like this and I feel like she is going to be great," Wilson said of Gray. "She's going to be dropping dimes everywhere, going to get us in the flow. And that's what makes a good team great, is a great point guard, so I had to go with Chelsea."

As for Stewart's selection of Griner, the New York Liberty star wanted someone who could command the interior.

"BG is my pick just because the way that she's continuing to carry herself on and off the court," Stewart said. "I think we can all say it's impressive what she's doing and she's a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks, we need her energy, we need her everything."

Here is how the rest of the All-Star teams shook out: