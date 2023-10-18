WNBA Finals Game 4: Aces vs. Liberty score, news, highlights and live tracker

New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. The Liberty won 87-73. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The New York Liberty have all the momentum in the 2023 WNBA Finals after beating the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3. Game 4 will again be in a sold-out Barclays Center, an arena the Aces have yet to win a game in this season.

Jonquel Jones once again put up big numbers in Game 3, dropping 27 points, to take a game back as the Aces lead 2-1. She's been a consistent force for the Liberty throughout the series. Jones picked up 16 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 and followed that up with a 22-point performance in Game 2.

The Aces will be without two starters for Game 4 on Wednesday — point guard Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes. Both are out with foot injuries, head coach Becky Hammon announced Tuesday. Gray suffered the injury in the final minutes of Game 3, while Stokes' injury is more unclear.

Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN. If the Liberty win, Game 5 will be Friday in Las Vegas.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights as the Aces and Liberty square off in Game 4.