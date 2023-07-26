Women's World Cup live tracker: USWNT takes on Netherlands in rematch of 2019 final

Sophia Smith United States' Sophia Smith in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

The last time the U.S. women's national team and Netherlands met in the World Cup, USA scored a 2-0 win to secure the 2019 championship.

Now, just two games into group play in 2023, they meet again. Fresh of a 3-0 win over Vietnam on Friday, the USWNT faces a stiff test against a fellow power when it take on Netherlands Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET, FOX).

Sophia Smith took a star turn against Vietnam, scoring two first-half goals to become the second-youngest woman in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game at 22 years old. She'll look to keep up her stellar play alongside World Cup veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. USA will likely lean on other rising young talent on a roster that entered World Cup play depleted by injury.

The Netherlands counters with a roster featuring its own set of changes from 2019 while boasting a strong back line featuring veterans Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen and Sherida Spitse. Scoring opportunities won't come easy from Team USA. The Dutch are also dealing with their own set of injuries, most notably to star striker Vivianne Miedema, who's sidelined with an ACL tear.

The winner will have a leg up on winning Group E, an honor that's expected to earn a considerably easier path than second place in the knockout round.