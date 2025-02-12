Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens spring training with some shade for the Dodgers

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 11: Manager, Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. It was not particularly close, and the Dodgers certainly made people aware of that after the fact.

As it turns out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't enjoy that part. Speaking at the opening of New York's spring training, Boone said he hopes it's the Yankees that win the World Series this year, and that they do it with "a little more class."

The full context of that shade:

"I don't like hearing [the Dodgers' trash talk], but the reality is, we didn't play our best in the series, and they won. They have that right to say whatever. Hopefully, we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class. The reality is it's a great team, it's a great organization with a lot of great people I happen to know and respect, too. A few people sounding off isn't necessarily how I would want to draw it up, but they're the champs. They have that right."

Grace against their opponent was certainly one of the few areas where the Dodgers didn't succeed against their opponent, not that it doesn't make a huge difference.

Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor had some of the harshest words on Bleacher Report's "On Base With Mookie Betts" podcast following the World Series parade, noting the Yankees' defensive woes:

"Everybody saw it. The kinda s*** down their leg ... It was like one thing after the next. I think our energy in dugout was kinda feeding that. It was like 'All we've got to do is put the ball in play right now.'

Reliever Joe Kelly, currently a free agent also enjoyed the difference in execution between the Dodgers and Yankees:

"We were saying it every single game, just let them throw the ball to the infield. They can't make a play. I mean, you saw, Shohei got an extra base going to third off a sloppy Gleyber [Torres] play. It's well known. We all knew. We're the Dodgers, we know every little detail. But past that, it was a fun series. They almost snagged a couple of wins ... It was just a mismatch from the get-go. If we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked eighth or ninth best playoff team.

Those are the comments Boone might have been referring to, and he responded by pointing out that Taylor and Kelly weren't exactly the guys who won the game for the Dodgers:

"You didn't hear that from the [Freddie] Freemans, [Mookie] Betts, [Shohei] Ohtanis and [Clayton] Kershaws, or whatever in the world. Sometimes, you're coming off the drunkenness of winning a world championship and some guys are more inclined to spout off and be a little more colorful than others. Again, that's their right. They won. Hopefully, we're in that position and do things a little better."

Of course, the Dodgers' trash talk are a symptom of a bigger issue for the Yankees, Boone in particular. All the mockery that has come out of Los Angeles is a product of the fact the Dodgers were specifically told the Yankees were so bad at baserunning and defense, they just had to stay the course and let the mistakes happen.

That doesn't reflect well on the manager of said team, and the Yankees didn't provide much reason to expect that to change. They did add some talent after losing Juan Soto, but their coaching staff is virtually unchanged.

The Yankees have stuff to work on, though it's worth remembering they were an out from winning Game 1 of the World Series, a hit from winning Game 2 and any of three plays from ending that fifth inning in Game 5. Then the Dodgers executed, and here we are. It's clear the Dodgers are going to loom over the Yankees until New York finds some way to surpass them, though that clearly won't be done by outspending them.

Per BetMGM, the Yankees are currently +800 to win the World Series, the best number in MLB behind, you guessed it, the Dodgers at +250.