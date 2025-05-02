Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on 10-day IL with right oblique strain

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after an injury during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The New York Yankees are placing second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

Chisholm, 27, sustained the injury in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. During his first inning at-bat versus Kyle Gibson, Chisholm grabbed at his right side after fouling off a pitch. He stepped out of the batter's box to stretch out, which compelled Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer to check on him.

Yet Chisholm stayed in the game and hit a double to right field on the next pitch. When he went to third on an error by right fielder Ramón Laureano, Chisholm slid headfirst into the base. But he appeared to be in pain after the play and was pulled from the game.

#Yankees Jazz Chisholm injures his side (oblique possibly) on this swing.



He stayed in and hit a triple before being removed from the game. pic.twitter.com/xxEKJbQiyu — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 29, 2025

Following the game, Chisholm insisted the injury wasn't serious.

"I'm really not as concerned as everybody else. I feel pretty good," Chisholm said, via the Associated Press. "I've torn my oblique before, so I know it's not torn or anything. It was just to be cautious."

Chisholm did not play on Wednesday and Boone said that he would undergo testing during the team's off day on Thursday. An MRI exam revealed the strain and Chisholm was placed on the IL, retroactive to April 30. He's eligible to return on May 10 while the Yankees are on a West Coast road trip.

In 125 plate appearances this season (30 games), Chisholm is batting .181 with a .704 OPS, seven home runs, 17 RBI and six stolen bases. He moved back to second base after playing third base for the Yankees after being acquired from the Miami Marlins and has played strong defense there, with three Outs Above Average and three Defensive Runs Saved.

To take Chisholm's place on the roster, the Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Playing second base and third base, Vivas batted .319 with an .862 OPS, five doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and six steals in 116 PAs.