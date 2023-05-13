Yankees vs. Rays is baseball's most entertaining rivalry right now

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The two most recent series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have been some of the most fun baseball games of the season. Both teams have battled in (mostly) closely-contested games with lots of offense.

The Yankees and Rays combined to score 67 runs in their past six matchups and still have one game left in the series in New York. Even better, the margin of victory in all but one of those games was just one run.

Saturday's match proved to be almost identical to one from almost a week ago, only with the outcome for each side reversed. The Yankees overcame a 6-0 deficit to beat the Rays, 9-8, six days after New York blew a 6-0 lead itself and lost on a walk-off single in Tampa.

The Rays opened the scoring in the second inning Saturday but piled on in the top of the fifth after a Yandy Díaz grand slam pushed Tampa's lead to 5-0 and a Randy Arozarena RBI single extended it to 6-0.

Kyle Higashioka got the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, but Aaron Judge almost single-handedly erased the deficit on his own with two two-run home runs himself. The first — a 406-foot shot to deep right-center field — cut the deficit to two runs. And after Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch to draw within one run, Judge launched another 400-footer — this time to deep left field — to give New York the 7-6 lead.

Aaron Judge doing Aaron Judge things 🔨



The Yankees trailed 6-0. Judge's SECOND homer of the game gives New York the lead.pic.twitter.com/lziCLOuM8j — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2023

Judge is now tied with Alex Rodriguez for the fifth-most multi-home run games in franchise history with 29.

Oswaldo Cabrera's two-run RBI single made it 9-6 Yankees in the bottom of the sixth before the Rays scored twice in the seventh to cut the deficit back to one run. Wandy Peralta closed out the ninth inning to seal the win for New York.

This series is just another example of how competitive and exciting the AL East race will be this year.

The Rays remain at the top of the division and the American League, but the fourth-place Yankees aren't far behind with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Rays and Baltimore Orioles all squarely in the or on the bubble of a wild card berth. If anything, the past two comeback wins for the Yankees and the overall tightness of the matchups between the top and bottom of the division epitomize how truly open things are just a month into the season.