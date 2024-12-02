Your Call: When do you gamble on a fake punt?

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Sunday afternoon NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 01, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? Nothing, that’s what. So let’s do it every week, right here. This week, we had a plethora of gutsy coaching decisions, from Shane Steichen’s successful go-for-two gamble with 12 seconds remaining in the Colts’ win over the Patriots to Raheem Morris’ decision to stick with a clearly floundering Kirk Cousins in Atlanta’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But let’s look across the sideline at a coaching decision that could have been disastrous …

The scenario

With 14:09 remaining in the game, the Chargers led the Falcons 17-13, but faced a fourth-and-four at their own 39-yard line. Los Angeles had struggled to move the ball all game — their points came from three field goals and a pick-six plus two-point conversion. What to do?

The case for punting

The Chargers were ahead by four points, and the Los Angeles defense had managed to hold Atlanta to two field goals in the second half. Plus, although Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo had missed a field goal earlier in the game, he’d made his last two, and the ball was already within his range. Why give Atlanta the ball already in scoring range?

The case for faking the punt

Hey, what’s life without a little risk? Maybe you catch the defense napping! Plus, with 14 minutes left in the game, there was plenty of time to recover from even the most catastrophic of mistakes. So why not throw the dice?

The result

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh decided to go for the fake punt, and he got about 75 percent of the yards he needed…

“We didn’t exactly run it the way we practiced it, and just came up short,” Harbaugh said afterward, adding, “The defense overcame a coaching decision by me that I wish I had back.”

The outcome

Harbaugh did indeed get bailed out by his defense … and by the erratic arm of Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins. Over the course of 10 plays after the fake punt failed, Atlanta methodically marched down to the Los Angeles 13 … where Cousins threw an incredibly ugly interception in the end zone.

And that wouldn’t even be Cousins’ last interception on the day! Neither team would score again, and the 17-13 total held up. Harbaugh escaped with the win, but against a more accurate team, the missed fake punt could have been a devastating mistake.

So. Fourth quarter, up by four. Are you a punter or a faker? Your call.