Nelly Furtado to be inducted into Juno Hall of Fame

Nelly Furtado performs during Manchester Pride 2025 on August 24, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame is about to induct a "Promiscuous" singer.

Nelly Furtado, who has won 10 Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2025 Juno Awards, taking place March 29 in Hamilton, Ontario.

She reacted to the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, "PINCH ME!!!"

Nelly, who's from British Columbia, has sold 35 million albums worldwide and racked up 20 billion streams over the course of her career. Her hits include "I'm Like a Bird," "Promiscuous," "Maneater," "Say It Right" and "Turn Off the Light." Her most recent album, 7, came out in 2024.

Other artists who've been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame include Sarah McLachlanAlanis Morissette, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Neil YoungNickelback and Joni Mitchell, who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

