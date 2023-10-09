Nelly Furtado sets 'Loose' vinyl reissue, talks getting freaky with JT and Timbaland

Just like she is, Nelly Furtado's 2006 album, Loose, is making a comeback.

The smash album, which hit #1 and sold three million copies in the U.S. alone, is being reissued on vinyl December 1. It'll be available as a standard black vinyl 2-LP release and a limited-edition version on red-and-white vinyl. It's available for preorder now.

Loose, mostly produced by Timbaland, featured the #1 hits "Promiscuous" and "Say It Right" as well as "Maneater." In 2007, Nelly reteamed with Timbaland for another #1 hit, "Give it To Me," which also featured Justin Timberlake. Now, she, Tim and JT have reunited for the new single "Keep Going Up," and Nelly says it's just like old times.

Speaking to the New York Post, the Canadian star says, "It sounds like a cliché, but we did pick up right where we left off. Our electricity together, our chemistry together, it's timeless. When we're together, we can really let our freakiness come out."

"Keep Going Up" is Nelly's first hit single in a while, but her songs from Loose have been popular on TikTok for the past few years — and she loves to see it.

"The resurgence of my catalog on social media has reminded me that my sound is iconic and classic, and my message has always been positive and life-affirming," she says. "I’ve always made music that people want to dance to, have a good time to, celebrate to.”

Nelly says she didn't realize her music had reached an entire new generation until a New Year's Eve show this past December.

"I walked out and thought, is it 2001?" she recalls. "Because all I see are 22-year-old girls singing all these songs!”

