New Dua Lipa album 'Radical Optimism' coming May 3

After literally months of teasing, we finally know when Dua Lipa's album is coming out.

Radical Optimism, which has already given us the hits "Houdini" and "Training Season," will arrive May 3. It's now available for preorder.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term 'Radical Optimism,'" Dua says in a statement. "It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm."

"At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop," she continues. "It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The album cover shows Dua standing in the ocean, facing down a shark that is approaching her.

Here's the track list:

"End Of An Era"

"Houdini"

"Training Season"

"These Walls"

"Whatcha Doing"

"French Exit"

"Illusion"

"Falling Forever"

"Anything For Love"

"Maria"

"Happy For You"

