New Miley Cyrus 'visual album,' 'Something Beautiful,' coming in May

After teasing the artwork, Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she'll release her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30. It's available for preorder now.

The 13-track album will come in multiple formats, including box sets with collectibles, signed vinyl and CDs. The artwork shows Miley wearing archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, which is, according to a press release, "a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."

Something Beautiful is described as a "visual album," the concept for which Miley shared with Harper's Bazaar last year. In that interview, she said the project was "a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."

Miley noted, "The visual component of this is driving the sound ... the songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

She further explained that the project was inspired by Pink Floyd — The Wall, the part live-action, part animated film based on the classic album of the same name. "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture," she said.

