New Music Friday: Backstreet Boys, BLACKPINK and more

Aside from Justin Bieber's surprise drop of his seventh studio album, Swag, here are some of Friday's new and notable releases:

Backstreet Boys have released Millennium 2.0 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their hit album Millennium. The reissue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, an alternate version of "I Want It That Way" and their brand new single, "HEY." BSB launches their new Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas Friday.

Mariah Carey has dropped four remixes of "Type Dangerous," featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, Big Sean, DJ Snake and Luísa Sonza. The song is the lead single off her upcoming 16th studio album.

BLACKPINK is back with a new song, "JUMP." It's their first new track after a nearly three-year group hiatus.

Frankie Grande has released a new song featuring his younger sister, Ariana Grande. The track, called "Hotel Rock Bottom," marks their first time releasing a song together. The deluxe version of his album of the same name is also out now.

Tyla is out with the new single "IS IT," along with a music video for the song. In the visual, Tyla shows off her dance moves in various changing sets.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

