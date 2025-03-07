New Music Friday: J-Hope, JENNIE, Julia Michaels & more

BTS member J-Hope has released "Sweet Dreams," his new collaboration with Miguel, along with a video. J-Hope said of Miguel, "He is one of the artists I grew up listening to since I was young. I believed that [his] distinctive, and rich voice along with his unique artistry would blend seamlessly with the song, and as expected, it turned out amazing." J-Hope will become the first male solo Korean artist to headline a North American stadium concert when he plays LA's BMO Stadium on April 4 and April 6.

And speaking of K-pop stars, BLACKPINK's JENNIE has released her debut solo album, Ruby, which she says was inspired by Shakespeare's As You Like It. The album features Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, Doechii and Dua Lipa. A lyric video for the Duo collab, "Handlebars," is out now. JENNIE will perform at New York's Radio City Music Hall on March 10 and make her solo Coachella debut in April.

Julia Michaels has released a new song and a NSFW video, "GFY." In the video, Julia grows into a giant and starts stomping all over the motel where her ex is staying, sending him running for his life. Julia appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday and sang a snippet of the new song, changing the lyrics to "Go find yourself." She was then joined by Maren Morris for their duet, "Scissors," released earlier this year.

David Guetta and Sia have reunited for a new song, "Beautiful People." Their previous collaborations have racked up more than 8 billion streams. Guetta says in a statement, "I'm so happy to be back working with Sia again! She's one of the greatest voices and songwriters of our generation, and it feels like we've had this special connection ever since we wrote 'Titanium' back in 2011."

