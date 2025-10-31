New Music Friday: Jessie J, Jonas Brothers and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Jessie J is out with her new song, "H.A.P.P.Y," along with its official music video. "The word happy holds so much weight for people in such different ways, and to spell it out singing feels right and GOOD," the singer says in a statement. "It's what I want everyone that hears it to feel. A feeling of joy." The song is the latest taste off Jessie's upcoming album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, out Nov. 28.

The Jonas Brothers join country star Russell Dickerson on a new version of the song "Happen to Me." Fans got their first glimpse of the new version Aug. 28 when Russell surprised concertgoers in Detroit with a live take on the collab at the JoBros concert. The studio version is now available to stream or download.

A new remix of Ed Sheeran's "Camera" has been released. Australian DJ/producer CYRIL puts a new spin on the track, off Ed's most recent album, Play. Ed's Netflix special, One Shot with Ed Sheeran, premieres Nov. 21.

Reneé Rapp released a new song, "Lucky," off the Now You See Me: Now You Don't soundtrack. The film, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, hits theaters Nov. 14. "Lucky" will serve as the movie's end title track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

