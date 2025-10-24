New Music Friday: Jessie Murph, Tyla, EJAE and more

Jessie Murph is out with a new single called "I'm Not There for You," and it has quite a backstory. Jessie originally wrote the song when she was 17 and teased it online in 2022, where it went on to become a fan favorite. She rewrote some parts of it and rerecorded it, and now it's officially been released.

Tyla wants you to put her in "Chanel" as a sign of your love. She dropped the song and accompanying music video, directed by Aerin Moreno.

Hungry for more LE SSERAFIM? The K-pop girl group's got a new album called SPAGHETTI, out now, along with the title track featuring j-hope from BTS and its music video.

She's going up, up, up, it's her moment. KPop Demon Hunters singer/songwriter EJAE has released her debut single, the piano-driven ballad "In Another World," along with a music video.

Colby O'Donis and producer Akon have teamed up again on the track "Locked Up with You." The two previously collaborated on the songs "What You Got" and "Beautiful."

Miley Cyrus' reimagining of Maybelline's famous "Maybe it's Maybelline" jingle is now available to stream on Spotify. Miley is a global spokesperson for the makeup brand.

