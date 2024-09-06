New Music Friday: Joe Jonas, Chainsmokers, Pharrell and more

Joe Jonas has a solo album coming out, but while we wait for that, he's released a single that's a collaboration between him, singer and songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning EDM artist Alan Walker. It's called "Thick of It All" and was co-written by Jonas Brothers collaborator Jon Bellion, who suggested to Alan that Joe add his vocals to the track. It comes with a video that seems like a cross between Saltburn and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Speaking of EDM artists teaming up with pop vocalists, The Chainsmokers are out with a new single and video called "Don't Lie," featuring fellow Grammy winner Kim Petras.

And speaking of Grammy-winning EDM artists, David Guetta has teamed up with fellow EDM star Alesso for a new song called "Never Going Home Tonight," featuring vocals by Madison Love.

Pharrell Williams has released a new song called "Piece By Piece," from the soundtrack for his upcoming animated biopic of the same name. The movie, in theaters Oct. 11, tells Pharrell's story through Lego animation.

"Stargazing" singer Myles Smith has released a video for his new single, "Wait for You." It's an on-the-road travelogue that shows the British singer/songwriter touring the world and performing for thousands of enthusiastic fans. His We Were Never Strangers headlining tour gets underway March 31, 2025, in Vancouver.

