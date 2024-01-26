New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Lil Nas X and more

The Kid LAROI is back with his first release of 2024. His new track "HEAVEN" is available to stream now; he first previewed the song on his socials last year. This song comes after the release of his full length album, THE FIRST TIME, which dropped in November 2023.

Lil Nas X has released a new original song, "Where Do We Go Now?" It's featured in his new HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which will be available to watch Saturday on HBO and Max. The song runs over the end credits of the film, which chronicles the journey of his first-ever U.S. headlining tour.

Rita Ora has teamed up with Keith Urban for a new version of her single "Shape of Me." The track was announced on her mom's 60th birthday last week and serves as an ode to her mother. "I wrote this song for my mum, who has been through everything with me," Rita said in a statement. "And to have the iconic Keith Urban join me on this new version of the song for my beautiful mum makes it even more special."

If you've been waiting for more from Ice Spice, then you don't have to wait any longer. Her new single "Think U The S*** (Fart)" is out now. "#fart," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, to commemorate its release.

NIIKO X SWAE have collaborated with Train to release the new song "Serious," which is out now. The track marks Train's first foray into dance music. "After meeting NIIKO X SWAE in Maui years ago and seeing them perform, I was really excited to figure out something fun and cool we could collaborate on," Train's Pat Monahan said in a statement.

