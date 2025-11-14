New Music Friday: Lewis Capaldi, Max McNown & more

Lewis Capaldi has released his new four-song Survive EP, comprised of the songs "Almost," "Survive," "Something in the Heavens" and "The Day That I Die." It's his first collection of new music since 2023. He writes on Instagram that "The Day That I Die" is "about the lowest I've felt in my life and truth be told it feels a bit weird putting it out there for people to hear but I'm honestly the proudest I've ever been about a song with this one." He adds that it's been "an absolute pleasure" to return to performing live and releasing new music.

Max McNown has surprised fans with a five-song EP called Both Sides of the Blade. The stripped-down collection was written and recorded during the time he released his 2024 EP, Willfully Blind. The "A Lot More Free" singer will kick off a headlining tour March 20, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andy Grammer and MAX, best known for his song "Lights Down Low," have teamed up for a new song called "The Thing I Love." MAX says in a statement, "There're so many people in my life personally who bring out the best in me and make me better. This song is dedicated to them. Having Andy Grammer, a longtime friend and incredible artist is such an honor and privilege." Andy adds, "I've always admired MAX's artistry and creative spirit, so having the opportunity to collaborate on this song was truly a joy."

Stephen Sanchez, best known for his song "Until I Found You," is back with a new duo side project called Dress & Tie. It finds him teaming up with French singer/songwriter Devi for a three-song EP under the moniker Dress & Tie. Stephen says in a statement, "Dress & Tie was born out of love for one another and a shared pursuit of real love songs in a world full of failed attempts. These songs were written from a place of passion over pressure, telling our story alone."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.