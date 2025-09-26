New Music Friday: Myles Smith, Olivia Dean and more

After weeks of teases, Myles Smith has finally released his new song "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)." On Instagram, he writes, "I wrote this song with a crew I had never worked with before. Our very first time together in the middle of Sweden. We all came from different places and different walks of life but the moment we sat down it felt like family." He adds, "I hope when you hear STAY you feel a piece of the connection we felt in that room." In a statement, he explains that the song is about "escaping the cycle that makes life feel smaller than it really is ... it's about connection, freedom, and choosing to live for now."

Olivia Dean has released her new album The Art of Loving, featuring the singles "Man I Need" and "Nice to Each Other," as well as a new single and video, "So Easy (To Fall in Love)." She says of the album, "I'm a romantic, hopelessly hopelessly. And I suppose I'm trying to just bring a little bit of love, and loving, back into your life."

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell, who just joined Jonas Brothers onstage Thursday night in San Francisco, has released a new song called "Keeper." He says he wants the song to "transport people to a celebration where they can't help but get on their feet and have a good time."

In case you missed it, 5 Seconds of Summer returned on Sept. 24 with their first new single in three years, "NOT OK." It's from the band's upcoming album Everyone's a Star!, due out Nov. 14.

