New music Friday: RAYE, Niall Horan and more

Ahead of the March 27 release of her new album, This Music May Contain Hope, RAYE has shared another track. She's been performing "Click Clack Symphony," a collaboration with famed movie composer Hans Zimmer, on her current tour, which arrives in the U.S. at the end of March. "The song is about the sounds that high heels make," says RAYE. "It's about those times in our life when you need your best friends or your siblings to drag you out of the house and say 'I know you're not in the best place right now but we need to get outside.'"

Niall Horan has dropped the title track from his upcoming album Dinner Party, due June 5. Niall describes the album as "a thank you to the past and a hello to the present, covering the big life events and the small, sometimes messy, in-between moments that actually make them up."

Lizzo starts her new era with a new song and video called "Don't Make Me Love U," which she refers to as "THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM." The video, according to a press release, "gives a surreal and visually striking look into a familiar relationship of grappling with your past-self, reflecting and eventually evolving through learning and growth."

Jelly Roll is out with "Lighter," a song produced by Canadian songwriter and producer Cirkut that features him singing with Mexican artist Carín León. It's from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, and it's meant to represent all three of the tournament's host nations.

"A Lot More Free" singer Max McNown is out with a new single, "Standstill (My, My, My)." He says the song is about a person who met the love of their life, which "seemed to freeze this person in time, and ultimately change their trajectory completely."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.