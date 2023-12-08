New Music Friday: Paul Russell, Tate McRae and more

Paul Russell has released a new version of his viral hit "Lil Boo Thing." You can listen to the Luca Schreiner remix now. This past week, Paul made his late night debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! As previously reported, he'll be performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

Not only is Tate McRae's new album, Think Later, out, but so is a set of visuals for every track on the album, including "greedy" and "exes." In a statement, Tate says, "This album represents the feelings of falling in love, feeling glimpses of obsession, missing the signs, and feeling the repercussions. I really wanted to lean into a more pop leaning sound, and approach my writing from a way more playful and curious place."

Alec Benjamin is out with a new single and video, "I Sent My Therapist to Therapy." It's the second track we've heard from his upcoming album, which is due out next year. In a statement, Alec says, "Releasing this song is the ultimate form of therapy. It combines the two most therapeutic things in my life into one; music and therapy itself. I hope listening to this song provides the same level of catharsis for anyone struggling with their mental health as writing it did for me."

Fletcher returns with a new Taylor Swift-adjacent song called "Eras of Us." In a statement, she says while attending Taylor's tour over the summer, she ran into an ex. She was inspired to write the song after "being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream-singing all of the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life."

