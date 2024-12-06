New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Rosé, Joe Jonas & more

After dropping a duet with country superstar Thomas Rhett a few weeks ago, Teddy Swims has teamed up with yet another country superstar for a new collaboration. "Georgia Ways" finds Teddy, Luke Bryan and rapper Quavo, all natives of the Peach State, singing about their Southern roots and hanging out in a video.

BLACKPINK member Rosé dropped her eagerly anticipated debut album, rosie, on Dec. 6, and she's also released a new single, "toxic till the end," along with a video co-starring Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock as her ex. The song is about a toxic relationship — duh — but the video includes Saltburn-style twists, showing Mock and Rosé secretly sabotaging each other to get what they want.

Joe Jonas has teamed up with Alex Warren for a new duet version of Alex's "Burning Down." Alex says in a statement, "It's surreal that someone I grew up admiring connected with my music so deeply that they wanted to collaborate on a new take on the song. Working with Joe has been amazing — not only because he's incredibly talented and added a whole new layer to the record but also because he's such an incredible human."

BTS member V has released a duet with the late, legendary crooner Bing Crosby. Through the magic of technology, they sing together on a new version of Crosby's 1942 holiday classic "White Christmas." V says, "I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol."

Dua Lipa is out with Live From The Royal Albert Hall, recorded with an orchestra during a one-night-only concert at the iconic London venue. It features live versions of her hits, plus a live duet with Elton John on their song "Cold Heart."

("Georgia Ways" video includes uncensored profanity.)

