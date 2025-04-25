New Music Friday: Benson Boone, Jessie J and more

Benson Boone is out with his new song "Mystical Magical," which he first debuted on stage at Coachella earlier this month. It's the second single off his upcoming album, American Heart, out June 20.

Jessie J is back. She's released her first new music in four years, "No Secrets." In a statement, she calls the song "super personal," but hopes it can be relatable to anyone's life as well. Jessie plans to release another new track, "Living My Best Life," on May 16. That one is an upbeat '80s-inspired tune produced by Ryan Tedder.

Zara Larsson is entering a new "ara" with "Pretty Ugly." The Swedish singer lets loose on the dance track, singing, "Have you ever seen a pretty girl get ugly like this?/ Messy like this?/ Losing her s***?" The track, which also comes with a choreo-heavy music video, will be featured on Zara's new album, coming later this year.

Lauren Spencer Smith has shared her new song, "If Karma Doesn't Get You (I Will)," which she describes as a "darker, edgier" sound. The song will be featured on Lauren's new album, The Art of Being a Mess, which comes out June 27.

Ariana Grande has teamed up with her Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum for a cover of Dean Martin's "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)." The song appears on Jeff Goldbum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra's new album, Still Blooming, out now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.