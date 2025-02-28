New Music Friday: LISA, Cynthia Erivo, Dasha & more

LISA just dropped her debut solo album, Alter Ego, and she's also released a new single and video, "FXCK UP THE WORLD." The song appears twice on the record — a version with rapper Future and one that's billed as the "Vixi solo version." "Vixi" is one of LISA's five "alter egos" she inhabits on the album — there's also Kiki, Sunni, Roxi and Speedi.

Ahead of the Oscars, Wicked nominee Cynthia Erivo has released her first new solo single since 2021, "Replay." She sings in the pop song, "I'm a constant work in progress and I can't keep fears at bay/ My mind is like a record, set up on auto-replay."

"Austin" singer Dasha is back with a new song called "Not at This Party." She says, "It's about that universal experience of being out with friends, but mentally checked out." In the song, she's at a party, but mentally she's with the dude who just dumped her. Dasha says, "I was going through something with a guy, and the song just flowed."

Djo, aka Joe Keery from Stranger Things, has released a new song called "Delete Ya," a track off his upcoming album, The Crux. The tune finds Djo singing, "I wish I could delete ya/ 'Cause nothing can compete with ya." The Crux drops April 4. It's the follow-up to 2022's Decide, which included the breakout single "End of Beginning."

Grace VanderWaal, who first found fame at age 12 when she won season 11 of America's Got Talent, is all grown up and has a new single called "Babydoll," featuring influencer and rapper Aaliyah's Interlude. Grace, now 21, says in a statement the song is written from the perspective of her alter ego, baby doll, "a bratty diva who doesn't like to be told no."

