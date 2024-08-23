New Music Friday: Coldplay, The Fray and more

Two months ahead of dropping their new album, Moon Music, Coldplay has put out a new single called "We Pray." Featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI, the new song has an uplifting message about hoping for something better to come. The band's upcoming 10th studio album will be available to stream on Oct. 4.

Myles Smith is back with his latest single, "Wait For You." The emotional song introspectively follows Smith's past self as he battles his inner demons. "The lyrics reflect a promise of unwavering support and patience, capturing the essence of a relationship that transcends time and hardship," Smith said in a statement.

The Fray have dropped their new single, "Don't Look Down." This release comes ahead of their upcoming EP, The Fray is Back, which drops on Sep. 27, and is the band's first collection of new music in a decade. "Don't Look Down" is about facing your fears and stepping into uncertainty.

