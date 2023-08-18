New Music Friday: Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Demi Lovato has released the latest rock version of one of her pop hits. This time she's putting a gritty spin on "Confident." The song will be featured on her new album of rock-reimagined hits, Revamped, out September 15.

Demi's not the only one reimagining her songs. David Kushner has released Daylight (Reimagined) featuring a collection of five new versions of the hit track. The new interpretations include "Daylight (Cinematic Version)."

Charlie Puth is out with a sultry new song called "Lipstick," the first single off his forthcoming fourth studio album. The track comes with a steamy visualizer featuring a shirtless Charlie.

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's TikTok sensation "Cupid" is getting a revamp with a feature from Sabrina Carpenter. "Cupid [Twin Ver.]" is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

