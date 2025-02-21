New Music Friday: JENNI X Doechii, Dove Cameron and more

BLACKPINK's JENNIE has released a collaboration with Doechii as the latest track from her upcoming album, Ruby. The song, "ExtraL," also comes with a video that features a few surreal sequences, like JENNIE wearing a purple outfit with parts of her body missing, and Doechii and JENNIE standing on the head of a sweaty bald dude.

Dove Cameron returns with "Too Much," a dark pop-tinged single that marks her new era. She says in a statement, "I wrote this song based on a lifelong experience of feeling like I was 'too much' wherever I went. I also wrote it for anyone who has ever been told to take up less space or dim their light for the comfort of others. It's served as a mantra for me."

Joe Jonas joins country star Ashley Cooke for a new song called "all I forgot," which also has a lyric video. Ashley says in a statement, "Creating this song with Joe was an experience I'll never forget. This one goes out to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak."

Mike Posner has released a new album called The Beginning, which he says he wrote at "the end of depression. The end of self-pity. The end of pretending I wasn't who I really am. It's the soundtrack to my transformation from depressed to alive. Here I am world. I am joy. I am faith. I am love."

Rihanna's in the movie, but the first song from the Smurfs movie soundtrack doesn't feature her. "Higher Love" is a song by Desi Trill, which features Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania and Subhi. It interpolates Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

