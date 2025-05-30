New Music Friday: Tate McRae, Addison Rae and more

Tate McRae wants fans to "Just Keep Watching." That's the name of her contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Brad Pitt racing-themed movie F1. There's also a video that features Tate dancing in a variety of sexy outfits, amid car and tire imagery. The F1 soundtrack, featuring cuts from Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, RAYE, Chris Stapleton, ROSÉ and more, is out June 27, the same day the movie hits theaters.

Ahead of the release of her debut album on June 6, Addison Rae has released another song and video from the project. "Fame is a Gun" casts Addison as a glamorous woman who's hosting a debauched party, and as an innocent girl who's watching from above, before she crashes the party and fights with herself. There's also a turtle involved. "Fame is a gun and I point it blind," she sings. "You got a front seat and I/ I got a taste of the glamorous life."

Leon Thomas, whose song "MUTT" is climbing the charts, has released a deluxe edition of his MUTT album called MUTT Deluxe: HEEL. It features nine new tracks, including collaborations with Big Sean, Halle Bailey and Kehlani.

Conan Gray has released a new track called "This Song" from his upcoming album, Wishbone, due Aug. 15. He'll launch a fall tour, The Wishbone Pajama Show, in September. The album is executive produced by Conan's longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, who's best known as Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's musical collaborator. Olivia, who's tight with Conan, posted "This Song" on her Instagram Story and wrote, "congrats on this beautiful tune." Noah Kahan also posted the track and wrote, "beautiful."

