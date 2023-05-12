New Music Friday: Meghan Trainor, James Arthur, BTS and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ahead of Mother's Day, soon-to-be mom-of-two Meghan Trainor has released Mother (Remixes). The new EP features three remixes of the track, including one by j.bird – Meghan's younger brother Justin Trainor.

Speaking of remixes, Calvin Harris has released the David Guetta remix of his track "Miracle," with Ellie Goulding.

"Snap" singer Rosa Linn is out with a new song called "Hallelujah." The track comes with an official music video that sees Rosa singing in a church and includes behind-the-scenes moments from Rosa's life over the past year. "This past year, my life has changed so much," she says in a statement. "It can be hard to put into words how grateful I feel, but I hope this song helps you understand."

James Arthur is back with a new single, "A Year Ago." James explains, "It captures that feeling when you break up with someone and are riddled with regret and pain and fear. What if I never find someone as good as that again? Will I always be alone?"

The Celine Dion-filled soundtrack for the new movie Love Again is out now. The 14-track album features five new Celine songs, including the title track and "I'll Be." Celine also has a part in the movie, alongside stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

BTS has a new song out called "The Planet," which appears on the soundtrack of a new 3D animated film called Bastions, about a group of heroes fighting to save the environment. The film will air on Korean broadcasting station SBS on May 14.

