New Music Friday: Kesha, OneRepublic and more

Kesha celebrated her professional freedom on the Fourth of July by releasing "Joyride," her first single as an independent artist — it came out on her own label, Kesha Records. She wrote to fans on social platform X, "i couldn't have made it through without all of you." It's Kesha's first single since she exited Dr. Luke's record label following the settlement last year of their ongoing legal battle. She'd accused the producer of drugging and assaulting her; he sued her for defamation.

OneRepublic has released the track list for their upcoming album, Artificial Paradise, which contains a whopping 18 songs, including recent singles "Nobody," "Fire" and the David Guetta collab "I Don't Wanna Wait." They also released a new song from the record called "Hurt," along with a lyric video. The album will be out July 12.

Following their breakthrough single "Home," U.K. duo Good Neighbours have released a new single, "Daisies," along with a live performance video. The song is a self-empowerment anthem, and the duo says in a statement, "Sometimes when you hate the way you feel in your own skin, it's easier to try to see yourself how other people do. And we thought that was a sick idea. It's about someone making us fall back in love with ourselves."

("Joyride" video contains uncensored profanity.)

