New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Andy Grammer and more

Jessie Murph, the woman who teamed up with Jelly Roll for the song "Wild Ones," is now teaming up with another soulful male vocalist, Teddy Swims, for a new track. "Dirty," which has a music video to go with it, will be featured on Jessie's upcoming album. Writing about Jessie on Instagram, Teddy noted, "What a f****** TALENT."

Speaking of Jelly Roll, he's got a new song and video out called "Liar," from his upcoming album, due out later this year. "I Am Not Okay," currently climbing the charts, was our first taste of that project.

Andy Grammer has teamed up with country music duo Maddie & Tae for a new song called "I Do." Andy says, "'I Do' is a song about relationships – specifically for me, my relationship with my wife. We operate at a pretty heightened level: where it's very intense, but it's also very playful. We fight a lot, and we laugh a lot. She drives me crazy, both good and bad and I wouldn't have it any other way." The song comes with a video featuring viral dance duo Cost n' Mayor.

British pop star Mimi Webb, who just wrapped up a stint opening for Benson Boone, is out with a new song called "Erase You," co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder. "It's such a perfect song for the summer. Carefree and fun, just like the music video!" she says.

Coldplay has released a new remix of their song "feelslikeimfallinginlove" by Brazilian electronic artist Zerb, which was recorded in the band's backstage studio during their recent shows in Germany. The video, filmed on the streets of Helsinki, Finland, features Coldplay's Chris Martin and dancer Christian Fandrey.

(Some videos include uncensored profanity.)

