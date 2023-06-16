Niall Horan kicks off Vevo's new 'Extended Play' live performance series

Niall Horan has kicked off Vevo's new live performance show called Extended Play.



The first episode is out now, with Niall performing an intimate live version of his The Show song "You Could Start a Cult," which was shot outdoors on the hills of California. With nothing but his guitar and harmonica, he plays the romantic tune while surrounded by nature.



"Performing live is my favorite thing to do," Niall says in a statement. "To bring the songs I've spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling."



"Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience," he continues. "I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me."



Niall's album The Show is out now.

